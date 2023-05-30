Cubans Zayas and Gomez to compete at Diamond Athletics League in Italy





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) High jumper Luis Enrique Zayas and four-time champion Roxana Gomez will take part in the third stop of the Wanda 2023 Diamond League, to be held in Florence, Italy, on June 2.

Both join the triple jumper Lazaro Martinez, world indoor champion in Belgrade, Serbia, last year, already confirmed several days ago.



Fifteen Olympic champions and 31 world champions have already confirmed their participation in this prestigious event.



For Martinez, in the triple jump, it will be his second presentation in the strong diamond event, after debuting in the first stop in Doha with a mark of 17.71 meters (m).



As for Zayas, gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 and fifth in the world in Doha that same year, she will be competing in her first high-level competition in the outdoor season.



Meanwhile, Gomez, Olympic finalist in Tokyo 2020 in the 400 m flat, and member of the golden 4x400 m relay at World Athletics Relay team two years ago, will try to continue improving her times in the oval lap.



On Sunday she won the meeting in Forbach, Germany, with her best time of the season, 50.63 sec, so lowering the 50.00 sec barrier as she did in the Japanese capital (49.71) should be one of her goals.