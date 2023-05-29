Cuban field hockey marks its 54th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) The 54th Anniversary of Cuban Field Hockey is celebrated this May 29 because on the same date, but in 1969, the first official game of this sport on the island took place between two Cuban teams.



Jesus de la Luz Molina Rodriguez had the responsibility with a group of collaborators to introduce and promote the practice of this discipline in the country when he was a student at the Manuel Fajardo School of Sports Instructors, where today is located the University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences (UCCFD by its Spanish acronym) that takes that name.



Molina was also the first national commissioner and president of the Cuban federation with very outstanding results in the development of field hockey in Cuba, who for many years held that responsibility with much love and dedication to a little-known task in Cuba.



The commitment of Cuban field hockey in both sexes is to maintain the supremacy in the next Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, so recently the women's team made a training base in Spain and the men's team is currently in Argentina coming from Chile where they made three friendly matches.