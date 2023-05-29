Cuban athlete won in Rabat Diamond League





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuban triple jumper Leyanis Perez won the second stop of the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rabat with a personal best of 14.84m, good enough to earn her another eight points for the ranking and to confirm her supremacy in outdoor events so far this year.



The 21-year-old athlete, who finished fourth at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, United States, improved her previous record of 14.80 m, registered a few days ago at the Cuba Cup.



Perez’s teammate Liadagmis Povea, third in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, finished fourth with 14.27m, far from the 14.73m she recently achieved at the national tournament here in Havana, although she added five units.



The Cuban champion was followed by Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (14.65 m) and Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts (14.53 m).