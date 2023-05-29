Cuban heptathletes finished 22nd and 23rd in Gotzis





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuban heptathletes Marys Patterson and Adriana Rodriguez finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meeting in Gotzis, Austria.



Patterson, champion of the ALBA Games held in Venezuela in April, completed the seven events with 5,577 points—her season best015—whereas Rodriguez, winner of the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, finished with a discreet 5,222 points after failing to score any points in the long jump event.



The winner of the competition, which gathered the world’s best figures of the decathlon (men) and heptathlon, was the American Anna Hall, who notched up a personal best score of 6988.



Joining her on the podium were UK’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6556) and Poland's Adriana Sulek (6480).