Three Cubans to compete at the Hypo meeting in Gotzis





HAVANA, cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cubans Adriana Rodriguez, champion of the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, Marys Patterson and Yancarlos Hernandez, will compete this Saturday and Sunday at the Gotzis Meeting, Austria, with gold category of the World Athletics.



That combined events competition brings together the best in decathlon and heptathlon worldwide, so it will be a good opportunity for the three representatives of Cuba, currently the best in those specialties on the island.



The 48th edition of Gotzis is expected to be attended by 29 men (decathlon) and 29 women (heptathlon), including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, Canadian Damien Warner, according to Radio Habana Cuba.



The three Cubans are young rising stars and will seek in Austria to improve their personal records and add points in the world ranking.



Adriana (23) has a lifetime record of 6,313 points, achieved in Havana in 2019, while Patterson (21) reached his top record last March also in this capital (6113).



In the case of Yan Carlos (22 years old) exhibits as his most outstanding record the one achieved last March in a confrontation at the Pan American Stadium in Havana (7820).



Patterson and Yan Carlos were crowned champions at the ALBA Games in Venezuela (April), and like Adriana, they only competed in individual events at the recent Copa Cuba.