Diplomat highlights significance of Cuba-Russia Friendship Race





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Sergei Oboznov, counselor of the Russian Embassy in the island, highlighted the significance of the 7th Cuba-Russia Friendship Race, scheduled for May 27, as a popular competition in memory of the great Soviet victory over German Nazism in May 1945.



The diplomat recalled that 27 million Soviets lost their lives in World War II and praised the way that the defending soldiers of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) gave everything for the future generations.



He also pondered the historical relations between Cuba and Russia, and underscored that this 7th race will reflect the common feelings between both peoples.



The event is organized by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), the Russian Embassy and the Marabana/Maracuba National Race & Walk Commission.