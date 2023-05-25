Cuba with strong wrestling team to San Salvador Games





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuba will take a strong wrestling team to the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, to be held from June 23 to July 8.



The Cuban Wrestling Federation announced a list of 18 athletes who will strive for the first place of the competition, which will be key for the Island to maintain the second place in the Central Caribbean event.



Although the team features Olympic and world champions, four-time Olympic winner Mijaín López will not participate.



Cuba’s main contenders will be Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.