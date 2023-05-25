Cuba-Belize today in NORCECA Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuba will be opposite Belize today in the U21 Women’s NORCECA Pan American Cup, held in Nogales, Mexico.



The competition had been put off because of many flight cancellations due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano near Mexico City.



According to the new schedule, Cuba will play against Mexico on Thursday and Puerto Rico on Friday to close the pool stage.



Team Cuba will make the most of the Cup to continue its preparation for the U21 world championships in Mexico on August 17 to 26.