Cuban Mijain Lopez to compete in Paris 2024 for his fifth Olympic gold medal





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez, 130 kilograms, confirmed today his attendance to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he will go for his fifth Olympic title.



Having become a legend of this combat sport at the universal level, Mijain assured that he will compete in this summer event in declarations to the World Wrestling Union.



Aged 40, and with a record that includes four Olympic gold medals and five crowns in competitions around the world, the Cuban gladiator achieved in Tokyo 2020 the feat of winning his fourth gold medal in those scenarios.



With that brilliant performance, he equaled Japan's Kaori Icho as the top winners of gold medals in wrestling in the history of the Olympic Games.



Therefore, Mijain will take on the challenge of becoming next year the only man or woman with five gold medals under the five rings in this combat discipline.