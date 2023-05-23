Cuban Mayelin Bernal, Champ at Slovakia Water Polo Meet





Havana, May 22 (ACN) Cuban Mayelin Bernal resulted Champion at Slovakia’s Water Polo League with the Olympia Kosice Club, which has dominated the championship and the Slovakian Cup over the past five editions.



The Cuban took its title after defeating Pirana Topolcany in the last round of the championship. The Olympia team closed with victory of 21-5 after a close fight against the Slavia team.



Bernal joined the Olympia team in February 2021 and since then has won to trophies in Slovakia and a second place in 2022, and again a second position at the Hanse Cup last February.