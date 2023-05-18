Baseball: Puerto Rico beat Cuba in third game





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Puerto Rican women's baseball team beat Cuba 7-1 in third friendly game, held Wednesday in this city.



Team Cuba notched up only two singles off the Puerto Rican pitchers, who have lost none of the three practice games that both countries have played so far.



The two countries are preparing for the second stage of the world championship, which will take place in Japan on September 7 to 17, where Cuba and Puerto Rico will play in the same pool.