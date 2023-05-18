Cuba’s U12 baseball team for a ticket to World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Cuban U12 baseball team will compete in the Pan American Championship, to be held on May 19 to 28 in Aguascalientes, Mexico, for one of the places that this qualifying tournament will award for the World Cup in Taipei, China, on July this year.



Head coach Raúl Rodríguez Palacio stressed that his players are quite motivated and optimistic that they will win the ticket to the international competition in Tainan.



Cuba’s National Sports Institute official Emilia Rebeca Hernández Mezonet thanked the support provided by the children’s families and teachers.



In addition to Cuba, the U12 baseball tournament will host teams from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, United States, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil and Panama.