Cuba placed in tough group B in CONCACAF Nations League 2023-2024





HAVANA, cUBA, May 17 (ACN) The Cuban national football team was placed in the difficult group B of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023-2024, which it will share with the teams of Haiti, Jamaica, Honduras, Suriname and Grenada, as determined by the fickle draw.



The group stage will take place between September and October this year, while November will remain for the quarterfinals, to which the top two teams in each group will advance. The draw placed the teams of Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Martinique, Martinique, Curacao and Nicaragua in Segment A.



The top two teams in each group will face the top four teams in the CONCACAF, rankings: Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Canada in the quarterfinals.



The best-of-eight phase will be played in round-robin matches, with the winners qualifying directly for the 2024 Copa América, to be held in the United States.



Before the start of this Nations League, the Cuban senior national team led by Pablo Elier Sanchez will play two friendly matches during the so-called FIFA Date in June; on June 11 they will play against Chile and on June 20 they will face Uruguay, always as visitors.