Elisbet Gamez leads Cuban swimmers in world circuit





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Elisbet Gámez is the only Cuban in the list of the 60 best swimmers of the Mare Nostrum, after the tournament in Canet, France, the first stop of the circuit, which arrives today in Barcelona, Spain.



Gamez, Cuba's leading swimmer in the last decade, is ranked 57th, due to her result in the 200-meter freestyle, the event where she is traditionally the strongest.



The 26-year-old Cuban swimmer timed 2:01:56 minutes, with which she obtained 802 points, according to the official tables of the competition.



Mare Nostrum made official the rankings of 60 men and 60 women, with the competitors with the best records in the different distances in the four styles.



The women's ranking is dominated by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom, thanks to 956 units for her 0.000278 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle.



The Nordic woman is followed by Hong Kong's Shioban-Bernadette Haughey (937, for her 1:55:42 in the 200 freestyle) and the Netherlands' Marrit Steenbergen (907 due to her 0:53:42 in the 100 freestyle).



Gamez and another outstanding Cuban in Canet, Laurent Estrada, will compete in Barcelona, along with Andrea Becali and Lorena Gonzalez.