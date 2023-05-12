Cuban judoka for the bronze medal in World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuba’s Ivan Silva (90 kg) will compete today for the bronze medal in the individual tournament of the World Judo Championships held in Doha, Qatar, against the Swedish Marco Nyman.



Silva won his first two matches by Ippon against Maxime-Gael Ngayap (France) and Murad Fatiyev (Azerbaijan)—in both cases in the Golden Score period—but lost in the quarterfinals, also by Ippon, to the Italian Christiano Parlati. Then he beat the Dutch Noel Ven Tend, which gave him the chance of fighting for the third place and hopefully winning Cuba’s first medal in the tournament.



Another Cuban, Idelannis Gómez (70 kg), lost today by Ippon to the Slovakian Anka Pogacnik, third in the world ranking.