Cubans Peña and Gregorich to compete for the Pan American Wrestling title





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman gladiators Yosvanys Peña, 77 kilograms (kg), and Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), advanced today to the title discussion in the Pan American Wrestling Championship hosted by Buenos Aires, Argentina, until next May 6.



Both wrestlers achieved three victories to reach the grand final of their respective divisions, and in five of the bouts they won by technical superiority ( TS).



Gregorich, winner of the Central Caribbean event in Barranquilla 2018, will face Venezuelan Luis Eduardo Avendano for the gold medal, while Peña will compete against American Kamal Ameer Bey, according to the official website of the event.



In the 87 kg, the Cuban wrestler won his three fights by TS, including the semifinals against Alan Ernesto Vera, from the United States, whom he defeated with a score of 10-1.



Peña, on the other hand, won his first two bouts on the mat with a 9-0 shutout in TS and defeated Wuilexis de Jesus Rivas, from Venezuela, 4-1 for the title.



On Wednesday, Luis Orta (67 kg), Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, and Oscar Pino (130 kg), two-time medalist in World Championships, won the gold medals for the Caribbean nation.

Also in this classic modality, Kevin de Armas was among the medalists with his bronze medal in the 60 kg.