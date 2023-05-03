All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba notched up another two wins in World Boxing Championships



HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuba added another two wins, and has notched up three so far, in the 22nd World Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The young boxer Nelson Williams (86 kg) defeated the Dominican Daniel Guzmán, whereas three-time world champion and three-time Olympic bronze medalist Lazaro Alvarez (63.5 kg) beat the Mexican Cesar Morales.

On Wednesday, two other Cuban fighters will step into the ring, namely the lightweight Erislandis Alvarez and Jorge Cuellar (71 kg), who will be opposite the Indonesian Gianlugi Kalaipupin and the Australian Shannan Davey, respectively.

