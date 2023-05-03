Cuba with eight judokas at World Cup in Doha, Qatar





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuba will participate May 7 -13 with eight judokas in the World Championship in Doha, Qatar, a competition with individual and team tournaments, and the participation of 670 athletes -349 men and 321 women- from 99 countries.



Cuban team led by Julio Alderete and Yordanis Arencibia, male and female head coaches, in that order, will be led by Olympic (1-2-1) and world (2-2-4) medalist Idalis Ortiz and Andy Granda, world champion in Tashkent 2022, in the over 78 and 100 kilograms (kg), respectively.



The other six registered by Cuba are Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), Ivan Silva (90 kg), runner-up in Baku 2018, Liester Cardona (100 kg), Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), Maylin del Toro (63 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg).



Among the participating nations, the Netherlands, with 20 representatives, 10 men and 10 women, and France, Japan, Mongolia, South Korea, United States, Uzbekistan and Italy, all with 18/9-9, stand out for their number of representatives.



In Doha, there will be points for the world and Olympic rankings for the Paris 2024 Games, although some will also take into account their upcoming participation in the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.



Cubans won tickets in the 14 divisions in the events that granted places for San Salvador, with 10 gold, three silver and two bronze medals, a booty that guaranteed them the first place by nations.