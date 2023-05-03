Two Cubans to compete today at World Boxing Cup in Tashkent





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuba will have two representatives today in the second date of the World Boxing Championship hosted by the Humo Arena, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



The first to step up to the boxing ring will be the experienced three-time world champion and three-time Olympic bronze medalist Lazaro Alvarez (63.5 kg), who will do so against Mexican Cesar Morales.



And later on, Nelson Williams (86 kg), newcomer to the world championship, will fight against Dominican Daniel Guzman.



The Cubans already have a victory in this world championship tournament achieved by the young featherweight Saidel Horta, who won by unanimous vote against the Belarusian Maksim Dankov. His next fight will be on Friday against Anthony Joseph from Trinidad and Tobago.



Cuba attended with representatives in the 13 divisions agreed by the International Boxing Association (IBA), and hopes to keep the first place by country obtained in the last edition of Belgrade 2021, in which it won three gold medals and two bronze medals.



