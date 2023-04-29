Cuba and Venezuela for leadership in cycling track at ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Venezuela has won the four titles contested so far among men and Cuba the three women's titles in the track cycling tournament of the 5th ALBA Sports Games.



The challenge is set thanks to Cuba's Thalia Diaz, three-time champion in a tough fight against the strong locals, in a duel of historical powers of this sport in the region.



Diaz came out on top in the keirin, ahead of Venezuela's Jalymar Rodriguez and Cuba's Ana Bello, while in the team sprint, Diaz, Bello and Sandra Cabrera won with 1:10:581 minutes, followed by two trios of hosts, according to the official tables of the competition.



The other disputed title among women was won by Diaz, with 12.487 seconds in the 200-meter sprint.



Venezuela, with men's protagonism, leads in the medal standings with four gold, six silver and four bronze medals, while Cuba remains close with 3-1-3, with one day left for the closing of the Games.