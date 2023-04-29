Part of Cuban delegation to 5th ALBA Games returned home





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) The first part of the Cuban delegation that concluded its performance at the 5th ALBA Sports Games in Venezuela, returned to the country last night, with the satisfaction of having fulfilled their duty.



The group of 100 people was received at Jose Marti International Airport by Raul Fornes Valenciano, first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), along with other executives who congratulated the athletic delegation in representation of the sports movement and the Cuban people.



The athletes who were congratulated included 26 gold, 16 silver and 10 bronze medalists in the disciplines of swimming, softball, judo, taekwondo and baseball, as well as coaches, referees, federation officials, management and support personnel.



On behalf of the athletes, softball player Yilian Rondon Velazquez said that they attended a sporting event, but the most important thing was the solidarity and brotherhood among all participants and to achieve a greater competitive result.



In this group that has just returned we have judo, one of the best and most effective sports because it won 10 gold medals, there are also multi medalists, such as swimmers and skaters, with excellent results, among others.



Our young people have shown that our sport maintains quality in the reserve as a guarantee to raise the results in the future and keep Cuba in the first steps, not only at the Olympic level, but to go rescuing the spaces that at some point we have lost at the regional level, the first vice president of INDER stressed.