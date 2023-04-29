Cuba ratifies its second place at 5th ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Cuba ratified its second place at the 5th ALBA Games, by winning 14 gold medals, six silver and six bronze, and started the day today with 56-44-43, surpassed by the host Venezuela (193-199-173).



The official site of the Venezuelan multidisciplinary event, with venues until next 29 in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda, among the sports that took part in Thursday's booty are wrestling (f), weightlifting, athletics, cycling, fencing, volleyball and karate.



Among the champions, the delegation's standard bearer, wrestler Milaimis de la Caridad Marin, U23 world champion, stands out.



The third place in the medal table is occupied by Russia (17-11-3), which is attending as a guest, Nicaragua (6-22-77), Bolivia (6-2-4), Dominica (1-1-3), St. Kitts and Nevis (1-1-2), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (1-0-2), and Antigua and Barbuda (0-1-0), the nine nations that have won medals so far.



The other two participating countries are Grenada and Saint Lucia, which have not yet achieved a place on the podium of the competition, with the participation of 3,500 athletes from 11 nations in 33 sports.



Cuba attends this 5th edition with 263 young athletes in 22 of the 33 disciplines called by the organizers.



Without excluding the purpose of winning as many medals as possible, the main objective of the Cubans is to continue their preparation for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 and the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.