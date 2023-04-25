Cuban Yaniela Forgas among the chess leaders of the Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Cuban Yaniela Forgas will play today the seventh round as part of the leading position of the absolute chess tournament at the 5th Alba Games of Venezuela 2023.



Owner of five in six classical games, the Cuban will face the host Samid Eduardo Escalona, another of those who occupies the top of the standings.



Yaniela defeated yesterday in the first of the two rounds played against local Jose Luis Castro and then lost to another home player, Feliz Jose Ynojosa.



With those results, the triple top finish was triggered with Ynojosa on the top step by best tiebreaker system, Yaniela second and Escalona in third place.



With a full point behind, four in six rounds, are Cuba's Lisandra Ordaz and Oleiny Linares, beaten in the most recent game by Nicaragua's Alberto Javier Salazar and Venezuela's Sebastian Francisco Borges, in that order.



For the first game on Tuesday, Ordaz, champion of the Blitz tournament, will face the leader Ynojosa and Oleiny will face Venezuela's Ronald Jesus Brizuela.



The performance of the Cubans in the event is completed with Yerisbel Miranda, who accumulates three units in 13th place and in her previous presentation settled even with the host Dilson Alejandro Peña. Now she will compete against Sebastian Francisco.



The girls from the island are the only female players in the absolute segment of the competition and for Yaniela and Yerisbel it is an excellent opportunity for them to have a chance, since in a few weeks they will be playing chess in the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.