Cuba with successful performance at 5th Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, April 24 (ACN) The fencers Leydis Mustelier and Orquidea Ferrer, in women's sabre, as well as Carol Rivero, in men's foil, secured on Sunday three more medals for Cuba at the 5th Alba Games, to be held in Venezuela until April 29.



These Cuban athletes advanced to the semifinals in their respective weapons, and already at least guaranteed the bronze medals, although they still have options to be included in the discussion of the title.



On Saturday, Cuban fencers won one metal of each color, through the fencers Yania Gavilan (gold) and Seyli Mendoza (bronze), as well as the silver medal obtained by Hansel Rodriguez in the men's individual sabre.



At the same time, swimmer Danie Pedre became the first Cuban multi-champion. By winning her second gold medal, Pedre " destroyed" her personal record, with 5.07:62 minutes in the 400 meters (m) in combined styles, according to Jit, an institutional publication of Cuban sports.

Then Pedre won his third medal, this time silver, in the 200 m breaststroke, where his compatriot Daysi Ramirez won her second title.



Fermin Rodriguez also won his second medal, finishing third in the 50 m backstroke.



Meanwhile, Cuban skater Adriana Cantillo surprised the Venezuelan squad, a world-class quartet, and slipped in among the medalists in the 1,000 m sprint.



In addition to Cantillo's bronze medals, Cuban Hector Caballero was runner-up on Saturday in the 200 meters, according to the Cuban delegation's results table.



In addition, Cuban fencer Leydis Mustelier won the gold medal in the women's individual sabre on the second day of competition, defeating Crelia Ramos of the local B team 15-6 in the final to win Cuba's second fencing title.



Also for the Caribbean nation, in the same weapon, Orquidea Ferrer won one of the bronze medals after losing 11-15 to Ramos in the other semifinal, and the men's fencers Carol Rivero also had to settle for one of the bronze medals in foil.



And in boxing, heavyweight Fredy Alberto Perez became the first Cuban fighter to qualify for the grand final of the boxing tournament of these games, who will face Russia's Sergei Slobodian next Wednesday.



The three Cuban girls who made their debut in international events did not have similar luck and lost their respective bouts against more experienced Venezuelan boxers.