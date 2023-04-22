The 5th ALBA Games to be opened today in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) The 5th ALBA Games will be opened today at the Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro stadium in La Guaira, Venezuela, a multi-sports event that will host 3,500 athletes from 11 countries, with Russia as guest.



According to the latest reports, Cuba has a delegation of 424 people, including young athletes - 263 in 22 disciplines - coaches, referees, medical and support personnel, as well as managers.



In addition to the opening ceremony, it is also known that Friday several technical meetings will be held and the chess and road cycling competitions will begin.



Undoubtedly, specialists and sports lovers will be attentive to the events of the development of the competitions in 33 sports with venues in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda until next 29, when the event, which has not been held for 12 years, will be closed.



These will be days to revive the dream of its precursors, Presidents Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chavez Frias, who created them with the dream that sports would be an important way to promote friendship, cooperation and integration among peoples.



Another objective is the training of the athletes and that the coaches may evaluate the performance of their disciples in a year that will have the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, as well as different competitions with a view to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.