Cuba with four players at the Chess Continental Absolute Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuba will be represented by four players at the Chess Continental Championship of the Americas, to be held in the Dominican town of Juan Dolio May 15-23.



According to the list published by the organizers, 101 competitors are registered so far, among them the three medalists of the last Cuban national tournament.



Cuba's Elier Miranda, champion of that competition, Lelys Martinez and Carlos Daniel Albonoz, silver and bronze medalists, in that order, will compete alongside Luis Ernesto Quesada.



The event is scheduled for 11 rounds in the Swiss system for its classical games, and also has Blitz and rapid segments.



The Peruvian Jorge Cori and his fellow countryman Jose Eduardo Martinez, the Chilean Cristobal Henriquez, the Argentine Sandro Mareco, the Brazilians Georg Meir and Luis Paulo Supi, and the American Timur Gareyev are other well-known players registered.