Cuban elected founding president of Iberian Cycling Union





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The Iberian Cycling Union was formally established in a General Constituent Assembly presided over by David Lappartient, head of the International Cycling Union (UCI), and the Cuban José Manuel Peláez was elected as its president, according to an announcement of the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI), directed by Peláez.



The new entity is made up of all Ibero-American countries and the Spanish- or Portuguese-speaking African and Asian countries affiliated to the UCI, which total 32.



As its main goals, Peláez mentioned the development of a united family of countries, even if they are in four continents, namely America, Africa, Asia and Europe. He also requested, successfully so, the inclusion of Aruba and Curacao, since Spanish is also spoken in both countries and their national cycling federations had stated their interest in becoming members.



The Spaniard Alejandro Martín, secretary of the Founding Committee, outlined the challenges of the Iberian Cycling Union, which intends to promote as many assistance, exchange, support and partnership projects as required by the member federations.