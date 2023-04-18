Cuban chess player finished 14th in Open of Menorca





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) With six points out of a possible 9, Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz finished on Sunday in 14th place in the Menorca Chess Open in Menorca, Spain, dominated by Indian Dommaraju Gukesh.



The Cuban closed his performance with a draw against the Turkish Ediz Gurel, a result that leaves him one full unit away from the top-ten of the tournament, which took place April 11-16.



Albornoz won four times, signed an equal number of draws and only lost once against Jorden Van Foreest from the Netherlands, and with that performance he added 1.4 points against opponents with an average Elo close to his 2,586 units.



Ernesto Fernandez Guillen was also present for Cuba, who completed six points after ending his performance with a win over India's Mohapatra Sidhant, although he was ranked 35th on the tiebreaker.



There were 200 competitors from 39 countries registered for the event and it was a curious fact that those coming from India almost equaled the local players; the group from the Asian nation had 35 members, while there were 47 who defended the colors of the home country.