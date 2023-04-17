Cuba in two finals A today at Pan American rowing qualifier





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Cuba will be today in two finals A and one B in the third day of the qualifying tournament for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, with stage in the San Pedro de La Paz Lagoon of that South American nation.



Angel Luis Garcia, president and national commissioner of this sport, told the Cuban News Agency that Monday medals will be discussed in the four pairs of short sculls (4x) for men and women, while the men's coxless double sculls (2-) will compete for the places from six to 12 overall.



The quartet is made up of Yoelvis Hernandez, Carlos Ajete, Maykol Alvarez and Reidy Cardona, who advanced to the A final, followed by the crews from Chile and the United States, in that order.



The four women who will fight for the medals are Yariulvis Cobas, Milena Venega, Ana Laura Jimenez and Natalie Morales, after finishing second, surpassed by Argentina and ahead of Uruguay, respectively.



Andrey Barnet and Leduar Suarez, passed to the B final in the third place of their repechage race, and will fight for the places from seven to 12.



Cuban rowers will also compete today in the repechages of the coxless four (4-), integrated by Natalie Morales, Cobas, Venegas and Claudia Tolon, and Ajete, Reidy Cardona, Luis Leon and Andrey Laguna, and if they continue, they will look for the Pan American places this Tuesday.



On Sunday, Cuba's men's and women's short sculls (2x) doubles pair advanced to Wednesday's A finals, formed by Milena Venegas-Yariulvis Cobas and Carlos Ajete-Alexis Lopez, in a second day in which Barnet and Suarez secured the B final.

Cuba also had action this Sunday in the men's single (1x) with Yoelvis Hernandez and advanced to Tuesday's A/B semifinal by finishing in first place in the repechage race.



In the afternoon they rowed in the prelims phase of the 4x single of Morales, Cobas, Venegas and Tolon, and Ajete, Cardona, Leon and Laguna, who finished third with 12:42.65 and 6:35.43 minutes, in that order.