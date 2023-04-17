Cuban cyclist had tough challenge in the Netherlands





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra finished 75th in a 155.8-km-long Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands, where she has not fared well in the last two editions.



"It was unfortunate, we tried everything to have a selective race, but it was not meant to be," Sierra’s team Movistar director wrote on Twitter.



The Cuban clocked 4:14:41 hours in a competition won by the local rider Demi Vollering (4:06:54). Movistar’s best results were those of the Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek Van Vleuten and the German Liane Lippert, who finished 11th and 15th, respectively.



Van Vleuten and her teammates will have another chance on Wednesday with the 127.3-km-long Flèche Wallonne in Belgium.