Cuban polo player misses final of Danubio League





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Red Star club of Belgrade, where the Cuban Cecilia Diaz Mesa plays, host of the final six of the Danube Water Polo League, was eliminated after falling in a hard-fought duel.



The red-and-white team was defeated by Vojvodina with a score of 11-10 in the semifinals, so tomorrow they will be playing for the fifth place against Strakonice from the Czech Republic.



The Serbian quarterfinal derby was beyond expectations, as it was a great fight from start to finish, said the management of the Belgrade team on its official website.



Vojvodina, Serbia's title holders for the past two years, are confirmed as Red Star's only major rivals in the Balkan nation.



For Serbia's unfocused runners-up, the Cuban player reduced the score to 10-7 with a long-range goal, but finally the better start of the team from the city of Novi Sad led to the victory by the minimum advantage, after the vain effort of the team from the capital.