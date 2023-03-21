Cuba dominates Caribbean Table Tennis Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Cuba swept the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship in Georgetown, Guyana, where it won 13 games and only lost three on the first day of the individual event, at the start of the competition.



Andy Pereira beat the Puerto Rican Daniel Gonzalez 3-0, Jorge Campos 3-2 to the Trinidadian Aaron Wilson, Livan Martinez 3-0 to the Haitian Olivier Guerrier and Adrian Perez 3-1 to the Trinidadian Derron Douglas.



Idalys Lovet defeated St. Lucia's Zarianne Anthony 3-0 and Daniela Fonseca 3-0 to Guyana's Thuraia Thomas, while Estela Crespo lost 3-1 to Dominican Yasiris Ortiz.



In the second matches Campos dominated 3-0 to local Paul David, Perez 3-1 to Barbadian Trevor Farley, Martinez 3-1 to Maurice Lie of Suriname, Lovet 3-0 to Trinidadian Chloe Fraser and Fonseca by no-show to Barbadian Kristle Harvey, while Lizdainet Rodriguez lost 3-0 to Dominican Eva Brito.



Finally, in third matches, Pereira won 3-0 over Guyana's Elishaba Jhonson, and Rodriguez by no-show to Haiti's Sophie Gilles. Crespo was defeated 3-2 by host Natalie Cummings.

The Cubans will compete until tonight in the first men's and women's doubles program, in a competition that will conclude on the 25th.