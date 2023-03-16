Cuban team arrives in Miami for semifinals of 5th World Baseball Classic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) The Cuban team in the 5th World Baseball Classic arrived early this morning in Miami, where in the semifinal phase of the event it will play against the winner of the US-Venezuela match.



According to Jit, official publication of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), it has been decided that there will be no confrontation game prior to the next game, which will be on Sunday 19.



For today, the coaching staff decreed rest, and will dedicate the day to complete the analysis in relation to the United States and Venezuela, according to Jit's statement.



The Cuban team, also known as Team Asere, left Japan immediately after winning (4-3) against Australia in the quarterfinals, a stage it reached by finishing first in Group A, after two consecutive defeats.



According to Jit, the starter for Sunday's game will be officially announced in the next few hours, a stage of the event that Cuba had not reached since 2006, when it celebrated the subtitle in the founding edition.