Cuban judoka Maylin del Toro for gold in Grand Slam in Tel Aviv





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban judoka Maylin del Toro will compete today for the 63 kilogram (kg) gold medal at the Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, Israel.



According to the International Federation's website, Maylin will face Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard for the title, after four victories in the preliminary stage.



Meanwhile, Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) will seek the bronze medal against Bulgaria's Mark Hristov, a bout he reached with a balance of three wins and a loss that forced him to the repechage.



The other two Cubans competing today, Maikel Mkencie (81 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) lost in their first bouts.