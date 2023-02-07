Cuba honors four former ballplayers to the Palmar de Junco Hall of Fame





MATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Former baseball players Pedro Luis Lazo, Osmany Urrutia, Pedro Chavez and Sol Miguel Cuevas were elected on Monday to the Palmar de Junco Hall of Fame, the only one of its kind in Cuba, located in the mythical stadium of the same name, a National Monument.



Lazo, the most winningest pitcher in the history of the National Baseball Series, entered the Hall of Fame with the total number of votes (15) of the electoral committee, while Pedro Chavez (14) and Osmani Urrutia (14) won the contest against the outstanding pitcher Rolando Macias, and Sol Miguel Cuevas was elected directly and unanimously by the Veterans Committee.







During the seventh exaltation of the site for immortals, 83 Cuban players were also approved as members of the Hall of Fame Palmar de Junco, which reached 157 members, including players, team managers, umpires, journalists and other personalities of the baseball world.



Alfredo Santana, baseball historian and writer, told the Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that with the homologation of players already in the halls of Mexico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the Palmar de Junco already concentrates all the exalted ones from Cuba, regardless of the location.



Considered the world's oldest active baseball stadium, the Palmar de Junco has hosted stars such as Martin Dihigo, "The Immortal", Jose de la Caridad Mendez "The Black Diamond", and a trio of musketeers such as Felix Issasi, Rigoberto Rosique and Wilfredo Sanchez, among other iconic representatives of the national sport on the island.







