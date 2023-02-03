Cuba vs. Dominican Republic today at 65th Baseball Caribbean Series





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) The pitcher Jonathan Carbo has been the designation of mentor Carlos Marti to open today the game of Agricultores de Cuba against the Tigres de Licey, from Dominican Republic, on the second day of the 65 edition of the Gran Caracas 2023, Caribbean Baseball Series.



After their return to the regional baseball event in 2014, the Cubans represented by Alazanes de Granma faced the Dominican club from in the competition of Culiacán, Mexico 2017 and came out on top 4-0 with excellent pitching by Lazaro Blanco. Thus, Marti will want a repeat of that success Friday.



The Caribbean team debuted yesterday with a 3-1 victory against the Gatos Salvajes of Curaçao, at the Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro stadium, thanks to an excellent pitching performance by Cesar Garcia, the starter, and reliever Andy Vargas.



But in spite of the victory, they were unproductive with their batting staff. Precisely, the two runs in the 10th inning in that first game against Curaçao -it was tied at one- were obtained with just one hit by Guillermo Aviles, which brought in the first run to break the tie.



Meanwhile, the favorite Dominican team of major leaguer Robinson Cano dropped 4-5 against the Cañeros de Los Mochis of Mexico. In search of matching his performance today, the coaching staff will give the ball to left-handed Domingo Robles, reinforcement of the Estrellas Orientales.



The history of the Caribbean Series reflects that Tigres de Licey is the team with the greatest number of participations (20) and owner of more titles (10). However, the last of these titles dates back to 2008.