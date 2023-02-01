Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers prepared very well in Croatia





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers Luis Orta (67 kg) and Oscar Pino (130 kg) have had a very good preparation in Zagreb, Croatia, where they will compete as of today in the first Ranking Series event of the year.



As reported by their chief head coach Raul Trujillo, who said he would have liked to bring the whole team to the said training base—shared by 285 athletes from 28 countries—stated his wish that they could join the ensuing training process in Zagreb in May.



Orta, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, and Pino, two-time medalist in World Championships, won the Grand Prix Henri Deglane held in Nice, France, on January 22.