All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
February Wednesday

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers prepared very well in Croatia

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers Luis Orta (67 kg) and Oscar Pino (130 kg) have had a very good preparation in Zagreb, Croatia, where they will compete as of today in the first Ranking Series event of the year.

As reported by their chief head coach Raul Trujillo, who said he would have liked to bring the whole team to the said training base—shared by 285 athletes from 28 countries—stated his wish that they could join the ensuing training process in Zagreb in May.

Orta, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, and Pino, two-time medalist in World Championships, won the Grand Prix Henri Deglane held in Nice, France, on January 22.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News