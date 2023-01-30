Cuban fencing to be very active in 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) Cuban fencing will be quite active in the current year, in which there will be three multisport games in the American continent.



Aljadis Bandera, national commissioner of that sport, told the Cuban News Agency that in chronological order they plan to first attend the ALBA Games, to be held April 21-29 in Venezuela.



He added that the Central Caribbean Games in San Salvador, June 23 to July 8, as well as the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, October 20 to November 5, will be other important competitions for Cuban fencers.



In the case of the regional competition on Salvadoran territory, he said that they have already qualified with a full team of 18 athletes, with three women and an equal number of men in each of the weapons, that is, epee, sabre and foil, he said.



For the continental competition in Santiago de Chile, the men's epee team, in addition to Leidis Veranes in the women's saber, have already guaranteed their tickets, Bandera continued.



Last August, at the Central American and Caribbean Fencing Championship held in San Salvador, the Cubans won all their tickets, along with the title and the bronze medal won by sabre fencers Hansel Julian Rodriguez and Narianna Portuondo, respectively, in the individual competitions.



Likewise, the men's epee team won the silver medal after losing 30-45 in the final against the Venezuelans.

