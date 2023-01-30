Cuban judokas win 10 medals in L'Aisne, France





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 29 (ACN) The Cuban women's team, currently training in France, won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals today at the closing of the French National Championship in L'Aisne.



According to head coach Yordanis Arencibia, some of his athletes had a good competition as they prepare for both the extensive judo calendar of 2023—and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris—including the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador (June 23 to July 8) and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile (October 20 to November 5).



Cubans will also compete in the Grand Slams of Paris (February 4-5), Tel Aviv (March 16-18), Tashkent (March 3-5) and Tbilisi (March 24-16). Likewise, they will be in the Dominican Republic for the Central American qualifiers, the Varadero Open in Cuba, and the World Senior Championship in Qatar, as well as the junior championships in Portugal.