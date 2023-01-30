All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
30
January Monday

Cuban judokas win 10 medals in L'Aisne, France



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 29 (ACN) The Cuban women's team, currently training in France, won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals today at the closing of the French National Championship in L'Aisne.

According to head coach Yordanis Arencibia, some of his athletes had a good competition as they prepare for both the extensive judo calendar of 2023—and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris—including the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador (June 23 to July 8) and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile (October 20 to November 5).

Cubans will also compete in the Grand Slams of Paris (February 4-5), Tel Aviv (March 16-18), Tashkent (March 3-5) and Tbilisi (March 24-16). Likewise, they will be in the Dominican Republic for the Central American qualifiers, the Varadero Open in Cuba, and the World Senior Championship in Qatar, as well as the junior championships in Portugal.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News