Cubans Leyanis and Povea in action today at German Karlsruhe meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuban triple jumpers Leyanis Perez and Liadagmis Povea will be in action today at the athletics meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany, in their debut in the winter tour of 2023.



Perez, champion at the 1st Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, and winner of the Ibero-American tournament concluded in May in Alicante, will seek to confirm herself in this triple jump event, in which she has already been close to the podium at the universal level.



Last July, the young Cuban athlete reached a personal best of 14.70 meters (m) at the 18th World Championships in Eugene, United States.



In the case of her teammate Povea, with more experience in athletic competitions, she will seek to start the season with good results and leave behind a somewhat discreet 2022, although she won the silver medal at the Ibero-American Championships in Alicante.



Getting closer to her personal best of 14.93 m, could be one of the objectives of the Cuban triple jumper, who finished fifth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and third at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019.



On Wednesday, in the debut of the Caribbean nation's athletes in the winter athletics tour, sprinter Shainer Reginfo and short hurdler Keily Perez won silver and bronze, respectively, in the International Indoor Grand Prix of the Valencia, Spain.