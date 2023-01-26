Cuban athletes second and third in first winter tour event





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The sprinter Shainer Rengifo was second and the short hurdler Keily Perez third in their debut in the meeting Internacional Ciudad de Valencia in Spain, in the context of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.



Rengifo, third in the 100m at the World Junior Championships of Nairobi, Kenya, and first in the Ibero-American Championships in Alicante, both in 2021, won the silver medal with 6.71 seconds—behind the Spanish Sergio Lopez (6.70s) and ahead of Great Britain's Dewi Hammond (6.75s)—whereas Perez, second in Alicante event, was third in 60 m hurdles with 8.31 seconds.



The locals Paula Blanquer (8.29 s) and Elba Parmo (8.43 s) won the gold and silver medals, respectively, according to the website of the Valencian Athletics Federation.