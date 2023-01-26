Cuba Announces National Team to World Baseball Classic





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba announced its 30-player team to contest the 5th World Baseball Classic, in which the islanders will face the Netherlands, Panama and Italy in Taiwan, next March.



Cuban team director Armando Jhonson said the versatility, speed and other skills of the players were key to set up the national selection.



The team includes two catchers, eight infielders, six outfielders and fourteen pitchers—10 players with Caribbean professional clubs or MLB, along others currently playing with the Japanese Professional League.



Jhonson also announced seven players in the team’s reserve who will travel to Japan for preparation games.



The Cuban roster was made up as follows:



Catchers: Lorenzo Quintana and Andrys Pérez; infielders: Ariel Martinez, Andy Ibáñez, Erisbel Arruebarruena, Luis Vicente Mateo, Yadir Drake, Yoan Moncada, Yadil Mujica and Dayan García; outfielders Roel Santos, Luis Robert Moiran, Yoennis Céspedes, Alfredo Despaigne, Yoelkis Guibert and Yurisbel Gracial; pitchers: Elian Leyva, Yoennis Yera, Livan Moinelo, Carlos Juan Viera, Raidel Martínez, Yariel Rodríguez, Frank Abel Álvarez, Naykel Cruz, Roennis Elias, Onelkis García, José Ramón Rodríguez, Yeudis Reyes, Ronald Bolaños and Luis Miguel Romero.



Reserve: Pavel Quesada, Raico Santos, Lázaro Armenteros, Marlon Vega, Javier Mirabal, Franklin Quintana and Alexander Valiente.

