Movistar highlights presence of Cuban cyclist for 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The iconic team Movistar, the doyen of the world road cycling circuit, confirmed that the Cuban Arlenis Sierra, multiple Pan American and international elite champion, will be competing for them in the 2023 season.



The Dutch Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, winner in 2022 of the Giro (Italy), Tour (France), La Vuelta (Spain) and the World Championship (Australia), number one in the world ranking and recently recognized with the first Vélo d'Or award, will once again be the leader.



Alongside them in the 15-strong team will be the young Emma Norsgaard (Denmark), Sheyla Gutiérrez and Sara Martín (Spain) and two new excellent climbers, namely the German champion Liane Lippert and the Dutch Floortje Mackaij.



The year 2023 will mark Movistar’s 44th consecutive season as the team with the longest track record in international competitions, with more than 1,000 victories, including 46 in a brilliant 2022.

The sixth season of the women's team will kick off on January 29 in Andalusia, Spain, at the Costa de Almeria Women Sport, the opening of a calendar that includes some 350 days of competition in Europe, America and Asia-Pacific.



