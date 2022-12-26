Cuban wrestling had a good 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Wrestling in Cuba had a good end of the year, as evidenced by the 18 places earned for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 in the qualifying tournament recently held in the Dominican Republic, where the Cubans won 16 gold medals, one silver and one bronze.



National commissioner Martin Torres described the Cuban wrestlers’ performance in 2022 as good despite the drop in the number of international competitions in that period and praised their achievements in the Pan American Championships held in May in Acapulco, Mexico, where they won 10 medals and 14 tickets to the continental multisport event in Santiago de Chile.



Torres also regretted that Cuba did not win any medal in the World Wrestling Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, in September, but stressed that the country hopes to do better at that level next year.

