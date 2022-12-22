Cuba's best athletes in 2022 to be awarded today





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The judoka Andy Granda and the canoeist Yarisleidis Cirilo, both of whom won gold medals in the world championships, will be awarded today in this city as Cuba's best athletes in 2022 during a gala to be held at the headquarters of the New Latin American Cinema Foundation.



Other athletes whose performance will also be recognized are Niurkis Mora (handball), Jesús Herrera (volleyball), Alain Román (softball), Katherin Nuevo and Serguey Torres (canoeing), Leuris Pupo (shooting), Arlenis Sierra (cycling), Julio César La Cruz (boxing), Iván Felipe Silva and Idalys Ortiz (judo), Lázaro Martínez (triple jump), Daniela Darriba (Basque pelota) and Carlos Daniel Albornoz (chess).



Canoeing and volleyball were tapped respectively as the best individual and collective sport, whereas the Baseball5 team will be commended for winning the 1st World Cup of that specialty.



Awards will be presented as well to the best Cuban athletes hired abroad and the best national and international referees, among other honorees, including the best athletes with physical disabilities.