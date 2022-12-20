Cuba to host San Silvestre race to honor the triumph of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) The San Silvestre race in honor of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution will be held in Havana on December 31, organized by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER, for its Spanish acronym).



According to a statement sent to the press by Carlos Gattorno, director of the National Commission of Races and Walks (CNCC by its Spanish acronym) Marabana/Maracuba, in this event will be awarded the first three places in both sexes, and the best three representatives of the associations of people with disabilities, with a 10-km circuit.



As is traditional in most countries, this race is characterized by solidarity, friendship and socialization among runners and organizers in what is the physical activity with the highest participation worldwide; running and walking.



The Triumph of the Cuban Revolution, on January 1, 1959, was led by Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), in a period of struggle that put an end to the regime of dictator Fulgencio Batista.