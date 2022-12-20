Cuban Albornoz climbs in Merida chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz won in his most recent outing and is now second by best tiebreaker in the international



Carlos Torre in Memoriam international chess tournament in Merida, Mexico, which continues being led by Peruvian Jose Eduardo Martinez.



Albornoz defeated the host Manuel Leon Hoyos to reach 4,5points in six rounds, only half a unit behind Martinez, who drew with the reigning Cuban champion Yasser Quesada.



Incidentally, Yasser also has 4.5 points and shares the leading role as part of the group that seconds the avant-gardist.



In this group also appear others Cuban players such as Luis Ernesto Quesada, Omar Almeida and Isan Ortiz, as well as Colombian Sergio Barrientos and Peruvian Emilio Cordova.



Tuesday, Albornoz and Ortiz will be the opponents, while Yasser will face Almeida, Cordova will face Martinez and Barrientos will face Luis Ernesto.



All this will take place at the first tables of the Magistral group,the highest ranking in a tournament that every year closes the international calendar in this part of the world.