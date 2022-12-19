FIFA president lauds Cuban people’s support of World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Gianni Infantino, president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), congratulated the Cuban people on the great support of their fans of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



Infantino acknowledged the expectation and motivation that soccer arouses in the island despite the fact that no Cuban team was competing in Qatar and stressed the need to give even more support to this sport in Cuba with a view to its participation in a universal tournament.



He especially congratulated Morocco on its fourth place, being the first African team to make it to the semifinals of a World Cup.



According to the executive, FIFA has long strived to develop soccer in African countries, whose performance we will all enjoy in the next World Cup, which will host twice as many countries from that continent.



