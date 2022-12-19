All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban swimmer sets another national record in world event



 HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Elisbet Gámez finished her performance in the World Short Course Swimming Championships (25 m) in Melbourne, Australia, with a national record in the 200-m freestyle event.
 
Gámez was fifth in her qualifying heat and finished 17th among 40 competitors with a time of 1:57.11 min, good enough to notch up 835 points.
 
Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey was the champion with 1:51.65 min, followed by the Canadian Rebecca Smith (1:52.24) and the Dutch Marrit Steenbergen (1:52.28).
 
The Cuban had set a national record earlier by breaking the 55-second barrier for the first time in the 100-m freestyle event after clocking 54.87.
 

