Cuba wins qualifying event for handball world cup 





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The Cuban men's junior handball team finished first in the qualifiers for the world championship after a 36-23 victory over the U.S.A. in the final.



Both teams had already earned a place for the 2023 World Cup, although the winner of the title also secured its presence in the Intercontinental event.



Team Cuba’s top scorer was Maiko Vázquez (11 goals), whereas Jakob Christiansen (6) and Elliot Robertson (4) were the best among the Americans.



The U.S. team had won all its games before the match against the Cubans.



